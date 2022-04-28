Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.
Shares of Crane stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 441,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.
CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.
Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.
