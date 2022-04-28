Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 441,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

