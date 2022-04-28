Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Digimarc accounts for 1.8% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Digimarc worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,163 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 859,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digimarc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 95,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,083. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.