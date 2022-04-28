Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $11.90 Million Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,000. Thryv accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
THRY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 89,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $896.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,987,933 shares in the company, valued at $192,168,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,330,080 shares of company stock worth $68,169,233. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Thryv Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
