Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $18,273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 1,075,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,645. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

