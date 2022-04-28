Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. 9,071,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

