Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,705 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $154,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 1,059.5% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OEG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 599,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,677. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Orbital Energy Group ( NASDAQ:OEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.39%.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

