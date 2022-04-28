COVA Price Reaches $0.0001 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, COVA has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $128,662.66 and $236.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00101762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

