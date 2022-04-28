Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OFC opened at $27.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

