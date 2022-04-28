Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

