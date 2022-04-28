Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,385.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.