ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 236,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

