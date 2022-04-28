comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the quarter. comScore comprises about 3.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of comScore by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get comScore alerts:

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 130,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,009. The firm has a market cap of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.22. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.