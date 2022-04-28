Comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) & LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and LianBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 3 5 0 2.44 LianBio 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus target price of $67.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.63%. LianBio has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 359.73%. Given LianBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb 15.08% 45.60% 15.20% LianBio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and LianBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.39 billion 3.56 $6.99 billion $3.12 24.30 LianBio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats LianBio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; and Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company offers Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis; and Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LianBio Company Profile

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radiosensitizer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

