Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCH. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,350 ($29.95).

LON CCH opened at GBX 1,598 ($20.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,690.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,219.17. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($35.81).

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($31.37) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($4,955.88). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,548 shares of company stock worth $4,198,382.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

