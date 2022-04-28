Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.35

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3528 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

