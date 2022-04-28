Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.35

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3528 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.
Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.
KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
