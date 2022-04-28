Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 249,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

