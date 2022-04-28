Citigroup Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $254.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $277.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.64.

HCA opened at $212.23 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $197.55 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

