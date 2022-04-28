CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,777 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $43,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

TransUnion stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.