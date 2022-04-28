CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $391.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.91. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.