CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

