CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.37 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:D opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.