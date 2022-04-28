CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

