CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $19.03 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,438 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.51% of SSR Mining worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Shares of SSRM opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

