CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 17,831 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

GM stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.