CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 835.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $172.82 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total transaction of $298,138.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.