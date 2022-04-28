CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 942 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $174.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

