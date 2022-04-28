CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,306 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

