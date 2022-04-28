Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Shares of CB stock opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

