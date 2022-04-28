Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 79,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.