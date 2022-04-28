Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

CVX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,366,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,091,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

