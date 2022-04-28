Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $489.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chemed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

