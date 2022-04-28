Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.90 billion-$141.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.03 billion.Centene also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.72 on Thursday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Centene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Centene by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Centene by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

