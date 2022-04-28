Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a $12.50 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

CLS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 455,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

