Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will post sales of $221.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $189.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $999.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.55. 2,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

