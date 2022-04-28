Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,121,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 4,345,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,486. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.