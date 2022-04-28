CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 722,888 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTS stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $337.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

