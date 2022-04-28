Carl C. Icahn Purchases 783,900 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

XRX stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Xerox by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Xerox by 22.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xerox by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 101,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xerox by 74.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.