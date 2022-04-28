Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

COF traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $126.06. 52,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

