Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 144.62% from the stock’s current price.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 9,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

