Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.84

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 2547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,022,000 after purchasing an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $66,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 143,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,581,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

