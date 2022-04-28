Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

