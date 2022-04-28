Canaccord Genuity Group Raises EQTEC (LON:EQT) Price Target to GBX 2

EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
LON EQT opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market cap of £79.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. EQTEC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02).
EQTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
