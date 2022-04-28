Canaccord Genuity Group Raises EQTEC (LON:EQT) Price Target to GBX 2

EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

LON EQT opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market cap of £79.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. EQTEC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

