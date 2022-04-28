Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

