Bytecoin (BCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,188.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $26,188.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00581219 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

