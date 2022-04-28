Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $38.30

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.