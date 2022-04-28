Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target at $31.25

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 920.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 205.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

