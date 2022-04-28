Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $322.34

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $245.98 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.58.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

