Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $13.00

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

