Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $13.64

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.