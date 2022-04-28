Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $576.43

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $576.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $554.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.39. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $368.18 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $245.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

